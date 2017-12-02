Tamara Ecclestone worries her daughter won't love her if she doesn't give her everything she wants.

The 33-year-old star tries not to spoil her three-year-old daughter Sophia - who she shares with her husband Jay Rutland - but admits she does "have a fear" that her daughter would turn on her if she says no to a present.

She said: "I don't want to spoil her but, at the same time, I do want to give her everything. I do have a fear that if I say, 'No,' to her she won't love me, but I realise she also has to respect me, so there are times I say, 'You can't have this now. You've a birthday coming. Christmas is coming.""

Tamara, herself, was never spoilt as a child as her parents - former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone and model Slavica - came from such "humble beginnings".

Speaking about her childhood, she told The Times magazine: "Because my parents came from such humble beginnings, there was a lot of, 'No, not yet. Wait. Save up.'

"He [Bernie] was not the disciplinarian. He made my mum be the bad cop. He was gentle and so patient. He would play music to us when we did the school run in the morning. We would always listen to Shaggy. My dad loved Shaggy, which was so random.

"He would always come and watch me horse riding at the weekends, and he would take me clothes shopping and sit in Miss Selfridge and watch me trying on clothes. I know a lot of people think of him as a ruthless businessman but at home he was such a sweet, attentive, loving dad. I was so lucky to have that as an example of a gentleman in my life."