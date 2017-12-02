Sarah Hyland: My boyfriend is the only person who finds me funny

Sarah Hyland thinks her boyfriend the only person who finds her funny.

The 'Modern Family' star is convinced Wells Adams is the only person who gets her humour.

She told People magazine: "I don't know. I'm just ... I think I'm hysterical when I'm really not. I'll be like, 'This is an amazing bit that I have to put on my Instagram Story.' But the thing about Instagram Story is you don't get responses, so I don't know if people actually like them or not! I think the only person who actually somewhat finds me funny is my boyfriend. Thank God!"

It comes after the 27-year-old actress revealed she thinks it's more "terrifying" for her boyfriends to meet her 'Modern Family' parents, her on-screen mum and dad, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell, than her real mother and father.

She quipped: "For guys you have to meet the parents, which is stressful, but then the more stressful thing is to meet them. That's the second family, which is the terrifying thing for guys that I date."

Whilst Julie added: "We're waiting, Wells. Feel free to show up whenever you want."

It comes after a source revealed the pair's relationship is getting more serious by the day.

The insider said: "They have been dating a while now. It is getting more serious as time passes. They really like each other."

And Sarah is "happy as can be" with Wells.

Julie said: "I have not met him. I can only say I was in on the ground floor of the flirting. He seems lovely, he seems like a really nice guy and he treats her really well. She's happy as can be. That's all you can want for your daughters, fake or real."