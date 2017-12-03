Taylor Hill's shock at Angels casting

Taylor Hill was in "complete shock" when she was made a Victoria's Secret Angel.

The 21-year-old model was given her wings by the lingerie brand in 2015 and was bowled over by the honour because so many catwalk icons had been ambassadors for the brand before her.

Asked her career highlights, she said: "Becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel and then landing my Lancome contract. All of the greats, the iconic models - Gisele Bundchen, Naomi Campbell - were Victoria's Secret Angels so when I was signed up, I was in complete shock.

"I had just turned 19 when they announced it and I think I was one of the youngest to be contracted at the time. A year later, I signed my contract as a Lancome ambassador. What's better than being a face of Lancome? Like, this is crazy cool."

And Taylor thinks her Lancome job is also "surreal" because the likes of Penelope Cruz and Kate Winslet are also ambassadors for the brand.

She added to HELLO! magazine: "The whole thing is a bit surreal. I've been watching these powerhouse women in movies since I was 12. Their confidence and the way they represent themselves is so inspiring.

"In a way, we all bring something different to the table, they're actresses who touch people through their movies and the amazing things they do, I can influence a younger generation by being a role model and sharing my lifestyle.

"I'm the face for Teint Idole Ultra Wear foundation, which launched the year I was born. That feels a bit coincidental. I can put a fresh spin on it and introduce the product to a new generation."