Pink's children will grow up gender neutral

Pink won't label her children's gender.

The 'What About Us' hitmaker is keen to bring her kids up as gender neutral after her eldest child - six-year-old daughter Willow - expressed a desire to marry an African woman.

She said: "We are a very label-less household. Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like, 'Great, can you teach me how to make African food?'

"And she's like, 'Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.' I was like, 'What the f**k, who are you? Who is paying for this by the way?'"

And the 38-year-old singer - who also has 11-month-old son Jameson Moon with her husband Carey Hart - is pleased that the term 'gender neutral' is becoming more widely accepted.

She added to The Sunday People: "I was in a school and the bathroom outside the kindergarten said, 'Gender Neutral - anybody', and it was a drawing of many different shapes. I took a picture of it and I wrote, 'Progress'. I thought that was awesome. I love that kids are having this conversation."

Meanwhile, Pink previously confessed she is worried about her children's future and admits it will "break her heart" when her eldest child finds out the "kind of world she lives in".

She explained: "I have a six-year-old little girl who I'm raising, and the day she figures out what kind of world she lives in is going to be the day that breaks my heart. I don't yet know how to have that conversation. I'm hoping somebody else makes a speech and teaches me before that day comes. And that's what 'What About Us' is to me."