Matt Terry dislikes pasta dish

Matt Terry had a pasta dish created in his honour - but he doesn't like it.

The 'Sucker For You' singer shot to fame after winning 'The X Factor' last year and he loves going back to the restaurant where he used to work because they always give him free food, but he won't order the special menu item they named after him.

He said: "I always go back to the old restaurant I used to work at because they give me free food.

"They've made a Matt Terry pasta dish called Taglia-Terry. I don't like it though."

Though it's been almost a year since he won the show, Matt is still in frequent contact with his mentor Nicole Scherzinger.

He said: "I probably speak to Scherzy the most. She's saved as Nicole Scherzy in my phone and I speak to her every week.

"She sends me videos of her dancing to my songs, which is cool."

The 24-year-old singer is enjoying the trappings of fame, but he still hasn't completely adjusted to life in the public eye.

He said: "I have my own car and my own place [now] which is nice. I sometimes get recognised, so I wear a hat to cover up. I mean, you can't shop at Tesco wearing sunglasses as a disguise, it's way too obvious ...

"I've been papped when I was out running. That didn't look great, me stretching against a tree. I haven't perfected my red carpet pose yet either. I just sort of hold on to my jacket, it's terrible."