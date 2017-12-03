Heidi Klum doesn't want her kids joining the fashion industry

Heidi Klum doesn't want her children to become models.

The 44-year-old star isn't keen for her kids - Helene, 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, eight - to follow her into the fashion industry.

She said: "I don't speak too loudly about it because I don't want them to get ideas! They need to be kids. Right now, my elder daughter is applying to high schools.

"She is so busy studying; the last thing I am going to say is, 'Hey, do you want to be a model?' It's trendy right now, daughters of successful models becoming models themselves. But my kids are busy with their hobbies and tutors and tests."

And Heidi thinks modelling is the "easiest" thing she does compared to working on television shows and designing new clothes.

She added to the Daily Mail's You magazine: "I'm not at all [anti-modelling]! I still enjoy it, and it is so easy compared to the other things I do: you go to a shoot, you have a team doing your hair and make-up, you smile for the camera, you lie on the beach.

"What's hard about that? When I think about how much goes into my work on the various television shows: hiring the photographers, deciding what the girls will wear, what challenges they will undertake, what I should say about the contestants to be truthful but not unkind.

"And the fashion designing is even more demanding. You see a shirt and think, 'That's just a shirt', but so much thought goes into everything, like the width of the sleeve and where the seam should go. Or with a jacket, the trend is for oversized, but how big do you go? You don't want it to be like a tent."