Kevin Dillon defends Jeremy Piven

Kevin Dillon insists Jeremy Piven is a "gentleman".
The 52-year-old actor has spoken out to defend his former 'Entourage' co-star - who has been accused of sexual assault by four women - over the allegations against him, insisting his pal is being "railroaded".
He told TMZ: "I think he's getting railroaded here. I've never seen him do anything like that. He's been nothing but a gentleman."
And Kevin went on to slam the "witchhunt" that his engulfed Hollywood and seen a number of high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct.
When told Matt Lauer had lost his job on 'Today' due to similar allegations, he said: "No way! It's a witch hunt."
Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by four women - actress Anastasia Taneie, former Playboy model Ariane Bellamar, 'Longmire' actress Cassidy Freeman, and advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby.
Following the spate of allegations, Jeremy said in a statement to BuzzFeed: "Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen.
"I would never force myself on a woman. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this."
Meanwhile, HBO - the TV network that broadcast 'Entourage' - said: "We reviewed our records and did not receive any complaints against Jeremy Piven on 'Entourage'."
The actor reportedly took polygraph tests regarding three of the claims, and a blanket lie detector test to determine if he had ever assaulted a woman, and he passed with no signs of deception.
But in the wake of the allegations, the 52-year-old actor had his CBS TV show 'Wisdom of the Crowd' axed.
He tweeted: "Wanted to thanks all of you guys for supporting us at #WisdomoftheCrowd sorry we don't get to continue with this great family we have created . Proud of the work we did and we will Finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts !
"Thanks for all the love , going to miss it as well... #WisdomoftheCrowd (sic)"
All 13 episodes of the show originally commissioned will air, but an order for additional episodes has been declined, an insider told TV Line.
