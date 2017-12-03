Chanel Iman is engaged

Chanel Iman has got engaged.
The 27-year-old supermodel is "beyond excited" to be marrying New York Giants player Sterling Shepard after he got down on one knee to pop the question in a romantic waterfront spot.
Chanel shared a picture of her partner's proposal and wrote on Instagram: "A night full of tears of happiness.
"I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs."
And the 24-year-old sportsman is equally delighted that Chanel - who he met at former teammate Victor Cruz's birthday party in November 2016 - said yes.
He shared the same image and wrote: "The catch of my dreams...can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you!"
The couple previously recalled how they were instantly attracted to one another.
Chanel said: "When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp."
Sterling added: "I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that."
But despite their glamorous jobs, the couple insist they prefer low-key dates where they can indulge in their favourite cheesecake.
Chanel has said: "We live at the Cheesecake Factory, for real.
"Salmon for him, spinach dip for me, and some type of pasta..
"We always go in saying we're only going to get one dessert but then we always get two because we have different tastes."
But Sterling insisted: "Her eyes are bigger than her stomach."
The former Victoria's Secret model admitted she can't help but worry when Stirling has a big game.
She said: "I say a prayer before his games. I know Sterling is very strong and I'm confident when he's playing, but I'm a caring girlfriend, you know."
