DJ Khaled's star-studded birthday bash

DJ Khaled celebrated his birthday with the "party of the decade".

The 'I'm the One' hitmaker turned 42 on November 26 and he enjoyed a belated star-studded celebration at a Beverly Hills estate over the weekend to mark the occasion.

His fellow mentor on 'The Four', Puff Daddy, threw the party, which saw Kid Capri man the decks and Kelly Rowland serenade Khaled with a version of 'Happy Birthday', while guests in attendance included Pharrell Williams, Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Fergie, Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, record company executive Jimmy Iovine, and Teyana Taylor.

Poking fun at his famous guest list, Khaled quipped on social media: "Biggest party of the decade !

"Thank you for everyone coming out #djkhaledbdaycelebration video and pics I'm let go after I rest up ..

"thank you @diddy @kodaklens for hosting and dj @kidcapri101 ! Ain't no party like #BILLIEANDDIDDY #DIDDYANDBILLIE party !

"at this celebration we had more icons attend then any award show .. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the producer recently vowed to teach his son Asahd - who he has with fiancee Nicole Tuck - to celebrate his life every day.

Speaking after the little boy's first birthday, he said: "It's important to throw your children the biggest birthday parties ever not only to wish them happy birthday and their blessings, but I'm teaching my son it's his birthday every day.

"When I say it's his birthday every day, God gave us life, we're breathing, we have a family - we have to celebrate that.