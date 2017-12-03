Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are married

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have got married.

The country music stars tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday (12.02.17) evening, their representatives have confirmed to People magazine.

The 24-year-old singer went barefoot and wore a simple, classic gown with lace details by Berta while her new husband wore a Joseph Abboud suit.

The happy couple exchanged David Yurman rings, which they had had engraved with personal messages.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Kelsea admitted she thought getting married would make her life "really full".

She gushed: "With our careers, we get to do what we love, then we get to find time to be with who we love. I think that makes for a really full life -- when you can do everything that you want, and then share it with someone."

And the 32-year-old groom can't wait to find out how much "better" their life will be as a married couple.

He told People: "In the lead-up to a wedding, you ask a lot of your married friends -- especially people that are in similar situations or similar age -- 'Does anything change or is it just the same but a little more awesome?'

"Everyone keeps telling us, 'Ah, it gets better.' And so whatever that means, I'm looking forward to that, and it's gonna be fun."

The couple got together shortly after they met in March 2016, when they hosted the CMC Awards in Morgan's Native Australia, and they got engaged nine months later, over a Christmas Day breakfast.