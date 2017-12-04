Claire Holt engaged

Claire Holt has got engaged.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star has taken to her Instagram account to confirm she and her new love Andrew Joblon - who previously dated Amanda Seyfried - are engaged following a whirlwind romance.

She posted a picture of the pair kissing and in the snap she can be seen holding up her hand complete with engagement ring on.

Claire wrote in the caption: "My heart is so full"

The 'Mean Girls 2' star's engagement comes just months after she split from her husband Matt Kaplan.

Claire married the TV producer, her longtime boyfriend, in April 2016 after getting engaged in July 2015, but he filed for divorce in April, citing "irreconcilable differences", and she responded in May 2017, asking for her name to be changed back to Holt.

The 29-year-old actress - who played Rebekah Mikaelson in 'The Vampire Diaries' - appeared to confirm she was dating Andrew in July when she posted a number of pictures of their holiday in Italy and described the time as the "best month of my life".

She wrote: "Finally homeward bound after the best month of my life. Thanks for the memories! (sic)"

Real estate executive Andrew and Amanda were said to have dated for around a year but they called time on their romance in 2012.

The pair were spotted getting close at the US Open tennis tournament in August 2011.