Tom Daley's marriage 'far from perfect'

Tom Daley says his marriage is "far from perfect".
The 23-year-old Olympic diver tied the knot with Dustin Lance Black in May this year but admitted their union is "not all plain sailing" and there have been "struggles", such as not seeing each other for up to five weeks.
He said: "Our relationship is far from perfect. We have really tough times and struggles.
"For example, we went long distance for a very, very, long time: he was in LA, I was living in London. We would spend sometimes five weeks apart.
"And it's something that was really, really tough and we've had to make massive and dramatic changes in our lives in order to be able to live together and see each other all the time. So, it's not all plain sailing."
While Tom revealed in December 2013 he has always been attracted to guys, Dustin, 43, admits Tom's "head still turns for girls", and the Olympian said he wouldn't "put a label" on his sexuality.
The screenwriter said: "I don't know if I'll be in trouble for this; his head still turns for girls."
Speaking on the Attitude Heroes podcast in a joint interview, Tom added: "I always knew that I liked guys. I just thought it was a normal thing to like guys but then also appreciate girls' attention too.
"I didn't know that there was a strict rule, you must like one or the other.
"I don't really identify as any of that. Because at the end of the day, I'm married to a guy. So, in theory that would make me gay, but I wouldn't necessarily put a label on it."
In August, Tom admitted it was love at first sight when he first saw Dustin in 2013, and the feeling was mutual.
Speaking in their wedding video, Tom said: "Within the first few minutes of conversation with Lance, things suddenly and massively changed for me. I fell in love. Every single part of him, the way he thinks, the way he acts and everything that he does just makes me fall in love with him every single day more and more."
Dustin added: "When Tom and I met four years ago, I knew instantly that I was in trouble.
"I knew I'd met my match. I'd met someone who could inspire me, someone who I could admire but also somebody who would naturally be my best friend.
"It didn't hurt that he was incredibly cute and charismatic and didn't let me get away with a thing.
"It just seems that he and I have been able to overcome every single challenge of distance and time apart and it just brings us closer and closer together."
Tom Daley says his marriage is "far from perfect".
The 23-year-old Olympic diver tied the knot with Dustin Lance Black in May this year but admitted their union is "not all plain sailing" and there have been "struggles", such as not seeing each other for up to five weeks.
He said: "Our relationship is far from perfect. We have really tough times and struggles.
"For example, we went long distance for a very, very, long time: he was in LA, I was living in London. We would spend sometimes five weeks apart.
"And it's something that was really, really tough and we've had to make massive and dramatic changes in our lives in order to be able to live together and see each other all the time. So, it's not all plain sailing."
While Tom revealed in December 2013 he has always been attracted to guys, Dustin, 43, admits Tom's "head still turns for girls", and the Olympian said he wouldn't "put a label" on his sexuality.
The screenwriter said: "I don't know if I'll be in trouble for this; his head still turns for girls."
Speaking on the Attitude Heroes podcast in a joint interview, Tom added: "I always knew that I liked guys. I just thought it was a normal thing to like guys but then also appreciate girls' attention too.
"I didn't know that there was a strict rule, you must like one or the other.
"I don't really identify as any of that. Because at the end of the day, I'm married to a guy. So, in theory that would make me gay, but I wouldn't necessarily put a label on it."
In August, Tom admitted it was love at first sight when he first saw Dustin in 2013, and the feeling was mutual.
Speaking in their wedding video, Tom said: "Within the first few minutes of conversation with Lance, things suddenly and massively changed for me. I fell in love. Every single part of him, the way he thinks, the way he acts and everything that he does just makes me fall in love with him every single day more and more."
Dustin added: "When Tom and I met four years ago, I knew instantly that I was in trouble.
"I knew I'd met my match. I'd met someone who could inspire me, someone who I could admire but also somebody who would naturally be my best friend.
"It didn't hurt that he was incredibly cute and charismatic and didn't let me get away with a thing.
"It just seems that he and I have been able to overcome every single challenge of distance and time apart and it just brings us closer and closer together."
Tom Daley says his marriage is "far from perfect".
The 23-year-old Olympic diver tied the knot with Dustin Lance Black in May this year but admitted their union is "not all plain sailing" and there have been "struggles", such as not seeing each other for up to five weeks.
He said: "Our relationship is far from perfect. We have really tough times and struggles.
"For example, we went long distance for a very, very, long time: he was in LA, I was living in London. We would spend sometimes five weeks apart.
"And it's something that was really, really tough and we've had to make massive and dramatic changes in our lives in order to be able to live together and see each other all the time. So, it's not all plain sailing."
While Tom revealed in December 2013 he has always been attracted to guys, Dustin, 43, admits Tom's "head still turns for girls", and the Olympian said he wouldn't "put a label" on his sexuality.
The screenwriter said: "I don't know if I'll be in trouble for this; his head still turns for girls."
Speaking on the Attitude Heroes podcast in a joint interview, Tom added: "I always knew that I liked guys. I just thought it was a normal thing to like guys but then also appreciate girls' attention too.
"I didn't know that there was a strict rule, you must like one or the other.
"I don't really identify as any of that. Because at the end of the day, I'm married to a guy. So, in theory that would make me gay, but I wouldn't necessarily put a label on it."
In August, Tom admitted it was love at first sight when he first saw Dustin in 2013, and the feeling was mutual.
Speaking in their wedding video, Tom said: "Within the first few minutes of conversation with Lance, things suddenly and massively changed for me. I fell in love. Every single part of him, the way he thinks, the way he acts and everything that he does just makes me fall in love with him every single day more and more."
Dustin added: "When Tom and I met four years ago, I knew instantly that I was in trouble.
"I knew I'd met my match. I'd met someone who could inspire me, someone who I could admire but also somebody who would naturally be my best friend.
"It didn't hurt that he was incredibly cute and charismatic and didn't let me get away with a thing.
"It just seems that he and I have been able to overcome every single challenge of distance and time apart and it just brings us closer and closer together."