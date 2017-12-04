Tom Daley's marriage 'far from perfect'

Tom Daley says his marriage is "far from perfect".

The 23-year-old Olympic diver tied the knot with Dustin Lance Black in May this year but admitted their union is "not all plain sailing" and there have been "struggles", such as not seeing each other for up to five weeks.

He said: "Our relationship is far from perfect. We have really tough times and struggles.

"For example, we went long distance for a very, very, long time: he was in LA, I was living in London. We would spend sometimes five weeks apart.

"And it's something that was really, really tough and we've had to make massive and dramatic changes in our lives in order to be able to live together and see each other all the time. So, it's not all plain sailing."

While Tom revealed in December 2013 he has always been attracted to guys, Dustin, 43, admits Tom's "head still turns for girls", and the Olympian said he wouldn't "put a label" on his sexuality.

The screenwriter said: "I don't know if I'll be in trouble for this; his head still turns for girls."

Speaking on the Attitude Heroes podcast in a joint interview, Tom added: "I always knew that I liked guys. I just thought it was a normal thing to like guys but then also appreciate girls' attention too.

"I didn't know that there was a strict rule, you must like one or the other.

"I don't really identify as any of that. Because at the end of the day, I'm married to a guy. So, in theory that would make me gay, but I wouldn't necessarily put a label on it."