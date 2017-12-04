Nicole Kidman didn't know Keith Urban before they wed

Nicole Kidman "didn't really know" Keith Urban when they got married.

The 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' actress met the country singer in January 2005 and they tied the knot in June 2006, and though they had an "enormous attraction", she admitted they made a risky decision to wed on the basis of a "feeling" they had about one another.

Nicole - who has children Sunday, nine, and Faith, six, with Keith - said: "There was an enormous attraction initially and we got engaged after three months and then we got married really quickly, but we didn't really know each other.

"We really only got to know each other after we were married.

"I think meeting at a certain age makes a difference. And I trust my gut instinct. From the first minute I met him, there was a feeling of, Ahhh OK, somehow I've met home. And he had the same feeling.

"That was all we had but that was the essence of what we worked from."

In 2001, Nicole experienced heartbreak when she split from first husband Tom Cruise - the father of her children Isabella, 25, and 22-year-old Conor - and she tried to "jam" work in to forget about her problems, but soon realized it wasn't a sustainable way to live.

She told Red magazine: "I just jammed work in, playing one character after another - that became my whole life.

"I'm sure people do that in all areas of work and it feels good at the time. But then I realized, ah, this is not the thing that is going to sustain me for the next 50 years."

Though these days the 50-year-old actress' young daughters are at the forefront of her career decisions, things were different when she was raising her older kids, and she admits that's because she had fewer choices open to her.