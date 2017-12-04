Tom Chaplin: Elton John helped me beat addiction

Tom Chaplin considers Sir Elton John to be an important figure in his recovery from drug abuse.

The former Keane frontman recalled how the 'Candle In The Wind' legend reached out directly to him when he was first admitted to rehab in 2006 for cocaine addiction, and offered Tom advice based on his own experience.

Tom told The Sun newspaper: "Elton's been through a lot. One of the results of him getting well is that he wants to help other people he suspects are in the same position. When I first had my problems 11 years ago, he was straight on the phone. Service is one of those things that's important for your own health and sobriety. I think that's part of what motivates Elton, knowing that it will help him to help others."

The 38-year-old musician saw his life spiral out of control due to his addictions to drink and drugs, and after picking himself back up again, he suffered a relapse two years ago.

The 'Everybody's Changing' singer revealed he now uses yoga as a way to help him keep on track.

Tom said: "A bit of yoga's good. I've been trying to work on my leg flexibility but I can't get anywhere near touching my toes."

Meanwhile, the 'Somewhere Only We Know' hitmaker - who has a three-year-old daughter Freya with his wife Natalie - has said wants to use the Christmas season to prove to his family he can be "reliable".

Tom previously said: "Christmas can be hard and certainly, from my experiences of talking to other people, it can be a real flashpoint in terms of temptation. But not for me because I'm so aware now of the importance of family and loved ones. I have a three-year-old daughter, and I know I wasted a lot of good years becoming isolated and distant from the people who count. I treat it as he time I get to see my extended family and I really look forward to it, just being there for them, being trustworthy and reliable."