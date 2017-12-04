Ruby Rose's germ-infested phone gives her acne

Ruby Rose's germ-infested phone has caused her to develop pimples on her face.

The 'Pitch Perfect 3' actress has spent the past week or so doing telephone interviews and promotional shoots for the forthcoming musical movie, but she has been told that she's suffered an allergic reaction to the hotel pillows she's been sleeping on and bacteria from the mobile she's been using has been festering in her right cheek.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday (04.12.17), the brunette beauty uploaded a photograph of her blemished face and wrote: "Yeah it sucks ... for me, I don't see how it's bothering so many others? But I'm a human. It happens. One side of my face is clear and the other side is a mess. Dermatologist says its from the bacteria from all the phone interviews I did for PP3 and a reaction to hotel pillow cases (which I already know)... This acne belongs to me, not them, and you are welcome to it. (sic)"

Ruby, 31, is seemingly obsessed with her skin at the moment and has been having laser treatment to remove the words "Just Love" which she has tattooed across her knuckles.