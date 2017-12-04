Isla Fisher says comedy is a 'great form of escapism'

Isla Fisher's husband encouraged her to make a career out of being "funny".

The 41-year-old actress was growing disheartened after being rejected for a number of dramatic roles, but found success after finding the "courage" to try out for very different parts on the suggestion of 'Borat' star Sacha Baron Cohen.

Speaking to Balance magazine, she said: "When I first arrived in America, I was going for all these dramatic roles, getting to the last few girls, but then being turned down.

"I was become very disheartened but then I met my husband and he said, 'Listen you're one of the funniest people I know, why don't you go for comedy roles?' I certainly hadn't ever considered that being funny could be a job. I cringed with embarrassment when I asked my agent to put me forward for comedies, but I'm glad I found the courage.

"I don't care whether you think it's funny, I think it's funny, so I'm going with it.

"They were my safety net in so many ways, and a great form of escapism me."

Although Isla has credited her spouse - with whom she has Olive, 10, Elula, seven, and two-year-old Montgomery - for helping her career, she hailed the 2005 movie 'Wedding Crashers', in which she portrayed Gloria Cleary, as a huge "turning point" in her life.

She said: "The very next week she sent me to audition for 'Wedding Crashers', which was a really big turning point for me."

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Joneses' star has been enjoying success as a children's author and she wanted to write for kids because she fears stories for young people are "dying out".

She explained: "I worry that books for children are dying out. We're in a word of emoji, hashtags and Twitter feed and I think we occasionally need to find words to express ourselves instead of an emoticon happy poo.