Zoe Kravitz didn't watch TV as a child

Zoe Kravitz didn't watch television as a child.

The 29-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet - was only allowed to watch one movie a week and she grew to consider the films to be her "friends".

She said: "I didn't grow up with television. We had a TV, but it wasn't connected to anything except for a VCR.

"My mom would go to the video store, and I was allowed to watch one movie a weekend. I was an only child, and your imagination goes crazy. These films kind of became my friends."

And the 'Divergent' actress particularly connects with movie characters through fashion.

She explained: ""For me, clothes are a gateway to characters. I watch Audrey Hepburn movies and I want to do my make-up like that. I watch 'Stand by Me' and I think, I want to look like a boy."

While film is Zoe's first passion, she jumped at the chance to appear in miniseries 'Big Little Lies' alongside Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

She told the upcoming new issue of America's Elle magazine: "I said, 'Wait, I'm getting to work with whom? When? Women like Laura and Nicole and Reese', I've grown up watching them, and to me they're, just untouchable. ...They were so encouraging. When those women are in your corner, it gives you a little pep in your step."

Though the 'Max Max: Fury Road' star thinks it is good to be polite, she believes it more important to be honest.

She said: "It's good to be polite, but it's important to be honest. There's a difference between saying hurtful things and saying, 'This may be a little uncomfortable, but no.' Or 'Please remove your hand from my lower back' or 'You made a weird joke. Why did you make that joke?'"