Canadian animated short among 10 films in Oscar race

TORONTO — A self-financed animated short by Robin Joseph of Toronto is one step closer to an Oscar nomination.

Joseph's "Fox and the Whale" is among 10 short animated films that have advanced in the voting process for the 90th Academy Awards.

Joseph, who directed and produced the independent film, says he made it in his home studio.

His girlfriend, Kim Leow, did the character animation for the story about a fox crossing vast terrain in search of an elusive whale.