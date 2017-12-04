Miranda Kerr excited to 'expand her family'

Miranda Kerr is "really excited" to add to her family with husband Evan Spiegal after they announced her pregnancy last month.

The 34-year-old mother of one - who already has six-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom - is looking forward to having her first child with her new man, who she tied the knot with in May.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she said: "We're just really excited to expand our family."

Her son Flynn is also happy with the news, with Miranda revealing he can't wait to become a big brother to his future sibling.

She added: "Oh, he's very excited. It's so sweet."

While Miranda has been pregnant before, she admitted this time has been more difficult as she has been suffering with "hormonal headaches" for the first time.

She explained: "I have been getting hormonal headaches, which I never got with Flynn.

"Apparently, my doctor said [with] the second pregnancy, your hormones kind of kick in a little stronger because they're like, 'Oh, yeah. I know what's happening. I know what to do.' So that's probably why."

The Victoria's Secret Angel and her Snapchat founder spouse revealed the exciting news in a statement last month.

A spokesperson told DailyMail.com: "Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family."