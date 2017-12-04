Blake Lively injured on set

Blake Lively has been injured while filming new movie 'The Rhythm Section'.

The 30-year-old actress has thrown herself into the shooting the upcoming spy thriller, and production has had to be temporarily halted after hurting her hand during an "action sequence" for the film.

In a statement to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for the production confirmed: "Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence.

"Production will resume as soon as possible."

Lively - who has been married to Ryan Reynolds for five years, and has daughters James, two, and 13-month-old Ines - is yet to comment on her injury while working on the film.

'The Rhythm Section' sees 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' star appear as Stephanie Patrick, who wants to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family.

Stephanie embarks on a mission to find out the truth and becomes a skilled assassin who goes on an action-fuelled hunt to find those responsible for ripping her family apart.

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson - with their production company EON - are teaming up with 'Meadowland' director Reed Moreno on the project that has been adapted from Mark Burnell's forthcoming novel of the same name.

Hollywood starlet Lively rose to fame as Serena van der Woodsen in 'Gossip Girl' and was last seen on screen in edge-of-your-seat thriller 'The Shallows', admitting she performed stunts for the shark-movie whilst pregnant.

She explained in a behind-the-scenes clip: "They didn't hire a stunt double till the last two weeks of shooting. Every single day there wasn't a single scene that wasn't stunt-heavy.