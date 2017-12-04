Chrissy Teigen's 'out of control' pregnancy cravings

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy cravings are reportedly "out of control" while she is expecting her second child.

The 32-year-old model - who already has 17-month-old daughter Luna with her husband John Legend - is said to have "no discipline" when it comes to the food she's desperate to eat, and she appears to be living off "anything" she sets her heart on.

A source told E! News: "Her cravings are out of control during this time around and she has no discipline.

"She loves junk food and eats basically anything she wants... Chrissy loves cheeseburgers, French fries, chips and anything fried or spicy."

According to the report, the star is enjoying her second pregnancy, and while she might tease her followers about wanting a night out with her friends, she is looking forward to growing her family with John.

The insider added: "Chrissy is loving being pregnant again. She loves to joke about how kids are a burden and wishes she could have a drink with her friends, but is truly is excited to be able to have the chance to have another child.

"So far, everything is going smoothly with the pregnancy and they have already started to prepare the room for their baby boy."

It's no surprise reports claim she's enjoying her pregnancy, and she previously revealed she would love to be "pregnant for the rest of her life".

She shared: "I feel good, I feel good, we're still trying ... I'm going for I mean hopefully in the next few years because for me I really want to just knock 'em out.

"That's my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life. Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we'll see."