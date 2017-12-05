Lindsay Lohan ready for acting comeback

Lindsay Lohan is ready to return to her movie career.

The 31-year-old actress - who started out as a model at the age of just three - hasn't made a film since 2013's 'The Canyons' and has been living in London and with Syrian refugees while she got her life back on track following a turbulent period of numerous stints in rehab and run-ins with the law.

However, she's now back in New York for the holiday period and reportedly plans to use her break to also take meetings about potential new projects.

Insiders told The Blast that acting has always been the 'Mean Girls' star's "true passion" and she feels the life experiences she's gained over the last few years can only help refine her talents.

Lindsay - who appeared in West End stage show 'Speed-the-Plow' in 2014 and has shot scenes for British comedy series 'Sick Note' which are due to air soon - isn't looking for a particular genre of movie and is willing to take her time with her comeback in order to attach herself to the "right" script and project.

The 'Parent Trap' star previously admitted she has "found peace" since leaving the US.

She said: "Yeah, I miss Hollywood.

"[But] I think there's a lot of noise that we deal with, so I found a kind of peace in life working with children and helping other people that really interest me.

"I think it's important for us to see that all of this stuff is fun, but you have to take time for you."

Earlier this year, Lindsay visited Syrian refugees fleeing from the war-torn country to Turkey and revealed her hopes that her visit would help to raise awareness of those being displaced by the unrest in the country.