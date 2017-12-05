Bjork: Campaigning for equality is exhausting

Bjork finds campaigning for gender equality "exhausting".

The 52-year-old singer - who is a mother of two - is committed to speaking out about issues relating to women's rights and the advancement of women in the workplace and society but she admits it can take its toll on her emotionally.

In an interview with The Talks, she said: "To be honest, I find it kind of exhausting ... But I also feel that if I crave improvement in, for example, equality between the sexes then I need to make an effort there as well."

The Icelandic pop star recently opened up about her experience being sexually harassed by an unidentified Danish film director in the wake of the Hollywood sex abuse scandal, which began with several women accusing producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault.

Although Bjork wanted to share her story, she felt "ridiculed" after speaking out.

She said: "I definitely sensed when I expressed myself about harassment in the #MeToo project that I was instantly ridiculed - especially when I first brought it up 17 years ago. Women are conditioned to feel that they are unworthy of being taken seriously. Finally, there is a dramatic change in the air now!"

The 'It's Oh So Quiet' singer previously wrote in a Facebook post: "I am inspired by the women everywhere who are speaking up online to tell about my experience with a Danish director.

"[I]t was extremely clear to me when i walked into the actresses profession that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm and set in stone with the director and a staff of dozens who enabled it and encouraged it. i became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it.

"When i turned the director down repeatedly he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where i was framed as the difficult one. (sic)"