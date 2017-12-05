Coco Rocha announces second pregnancy

Coco Rocha is pregnant.
The 29-year-old supermodel posted a video on Instagram of herself standing in a nursery wearing a full-length, fitted, black evening dress and holding her stomach and standing next to her daughter Ioni Conran.
Two-year-old Ioni then jumps out from behind her and shouts: "Surprise! There's a baby in mummy's tummy!"
Mother and daughter then laugh and embrace.
Coco captioned the video: "Your attention please! @ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! #babyconran2. (sic)"
The model and her husband, artist James Conran, have been married since 2010.
They announced their first pregnancy on Instagram with a video showing a CGI-version of Coco - complete with baby bump rotating like a doll inside a music box. Ioni was born on March 28th, 2015.
Coco told her followers at the time: "James and I are so proud to welcome into the world our healthy and beautiful baby girl, Ioni James Conran!"
Coco recently admitted she is a lot more selective about the modelling jobs she takes on now she is a mother.
She said: "Now that I'm a mom, when it comes to campaigns and editorials, I look at the bigger story. I ask if that's a good fit for the Coco brand, should I work with every editorial that comes my way, every brand. It's about pinpointing what's good ...
"I didn't want to be consumed by my career. Now we have a baby girl and that's what grounds me. I travel as much as I can with my family. My hair and make-up team are people that I absolutely love, who make me laugh. We're not curing cancer. We're going to do our jobs, doing it well, and realize we can have fun."
Coco Rocha is pregnant.
The 29-year-old supermodel posted a video on Instagram of herself standing in a nursery wearing a full-length, fitted, black evening dress and holding her stomach and standing next to her daughter Ioni Conran.
Two-year-old Ioni then jumps out from behind her and shouts: "Surprise! There's a baby in mummy's tummy!"
Mother and daughter then laugh and embrace.
Coco captioned the video: "Your attention please! @ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! #babyconran2. (sic)"
The model and her husband, artist James Conran, have been married since 2010.
They announced their first pregnancy on Instagram with a video showing a CGI-version of Coco - complete with baby bump rotating like a doll inside a music box. Ioni was born on March 28th, 2015.
Coco told her followers at the time: "James and I are so proud to welcome into the world our healthy and beautiful baby girl, Ioni James Conran!"
Coco recently admitted she is a lot more selective about the modelling jobs she takes on now she is a mother.
She said: "Now that I'm a mom, when it comes to campaigns and editorials, I look at the bigger story. I ask if that's a good fit for the Coco brand, should I work with every editorial that comes my way, every brand. It's about pinpointing what's good ...
"I didn't want to be consumed by my career. Now we have a baby girl and that's what grounds me. I travel as much as I can with my family. My hair and make-up team are people that I absolutely love, who make me laugh. We're not curing cancer. We're going to do our jobs, doing it well, and realize we can have fun."
Coco Rocha is pregnant.
The 29-year-old supermodel posted a video on Instagram of herself standing in a nursery wearing a full-length, fitted, black evening dress and holding her stomach and standing next to her daughter Ioni Conran.
Two-year-old Ioni then jumps out from behind her and shouts: "Surprise! There's a baby in mummy's tummy!"
Mother and daughter then laugh and embrace.
Coco captioned the video: "Your attention please! @ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! #babyconran2. (sic)"
The model and her husband, artist James Conran, have been married since 2010.
They announced their first pregnancy on Instagram with a video showing a CGI-version of Coco - complete with baby bump rotating like a doll inside a music box. Ioni was born on March 28th, 2015.
Coco told her followers at the time: "James and I are so proud to welcome into the world our healthy and beautiful baby girl, Ioni James Conran!"
Coco recently admitted she is a lot more selective about the modelling jobs she takes on now she is a mother.
She said: "Now that I'm a mom, when it comes to campaigns and editorials, I look at the bigger story. I ask if that's a good fit for the Coco brand, should I work with every editorial that comes my way, every brand. It's about pinpointing what's good ...
"I didn't want to be consumed by my career. Now we have a baby girl and that's what grounds me. I travel as much as I can with my family. My hair and make-up team are people that I absolutely love, who make me laugh. We're not curing cancer. We're going to do our jobs, doing it well, and realize we can have fun."