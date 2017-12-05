Box office top 20: 'Coco,' 'Justice League' stay on top

NEW YORK — With no major new releases hitting theatres, Pixar's acclaimed "Coco" again topped the North American box office with $27.5 million in its second week of release, according to final figures Monday.

Strong family films such as "Coco" and Lionsgate's "Wonder," along with an expanding list of Oscar contenders like "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Lady Bird," helped drive the box office to its best post-Thanksgiving weekend in five years.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theatres Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theatre locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Coco," Disney, $27,533,304, 3,987 locations, $6,906 average, $110,108,708, 2 Weeks.