Daisy Ridley ditched personal assistant after one day

Daisy Ridley ditched her personal assistant after one day.

The 25-year-old actress had a team helping her organize her hectic schedule for a "hot minute", but she disliked having someone else in charge of her life plans, and even though the 'Murder on the Orient Express' star is "very busy" she doesn't believe her life is too chaotic she cannot take control of it.

Speaking in the January 2018 issue of Glamour magazine, the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' beauty said: "I had an assistant for a hot minute, because that was offered to me. And literally, after a day I was like, 'I don't like this. I don't like someone else making the decisions that I should be making.' I'm very busy, yes, but I'm not so busy that I can't make my own decisions. I want people to contact me directly about what time I'm being picked up in the morning."

But personal assistants are not the only thing Daisy cannot tolerate, as she has got rid of her social media accounts because she is "super sensitive" and wants to avoid being trolled and quizzed about her love life.

She explained: "It's not good for me, personally. I'm just not equipped for it. I'm super sensitive - not too sensitive - but I really feel things. Also, there is also a sense that I'm asked who I'm dating a lot more than John [Boyega] is. I don't answer, because I have things in my life that are private."

But Daisy fears people will think she is "ungrateful" if she goes without the online platforms, such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

She explained: "There is certainly a personal thing of, 'Will people think I'm ungrateful?' Someone literally said to me, 'So-and-so didn't answer questions about that, and they came across really cold.' But I have to come first, because if I am not healthy - I was struggling with anxiety last year - if I'm not mentally healthy, or I'm depleted from sharing so much, I won't have anything left for when people approach me."