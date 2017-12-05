Ontario school may be named after Gord Downie

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — A new consolidated high school in eastern Ontario could be named after the late lead singer of The Tragically Hip.

Quinte Secondary School in Belleville, Ont., will close next June, and 390 of its students will transfer to Moira Secondary School.

The Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board received input from the public this fall on a new name for the combined school at Moira and a committee chose five finalists from 314 proposals.

One of the suggestions is Gord Downie Secondary School, but the board says it still has to get permission from the singer's family to use it.