Camila Cabello: It's hard being a girl

Camila Cabello finds it "hard being a girl" because she always feels like she's being judged.

The 'Havana' hitmaker admits it is tough being a female as women are "always so hard" on themselves.

She said: "It's hard being a girl, because no matter what we look like, we're always so hard on ourselves, and we feel like there's always someone judging us. I think it's a common thing we deal with. I mean, we all have days when we don't feel pretty - I know I do."

And the 20-year-old singer admits her battle with bad skin really affected her self-confidence.

She added to J-14 magazine: "I didn't realise how much having bad skin plays into your self-confidence until I experienced it a couple of years ago

"I'd go to bed and worry all night about what my face would look like in the morning, because I couldn't stop breaking out! It was awful, and made me not always like how I looked. It just really sucked because the acne washes I used didn't help that much!"

It comes after Camila admitted she went through a "rough patch" with eyeliner.

She said: "Eyeliner and I went through a rough patch at the beginning! I have the worst hand eye coordination and not the best handwriting. I usually use a brush, angle it at the same spot every time, and then follow the line. If I'm really in a rush, I use Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara from L'OrÃ©al Paris, which makes my lashes look super full really fast."