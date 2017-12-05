Waterdown teen gift drive organizers appeal for donations

Organizers of the Homeless Youth Holiday Wish List are appealing to local residents who wish to support young people in need this Christmas.

The drive, now in its fourth year, collects items to be distributed to shelters in the Greater Toronto Area. This year’s goal is to provide 200 homeless youth with holiday gift kits.

Items most requested by youth in need include school supplies; backpacks; casual clothing such as hoodies, lounge pants and T-shirts; socks and underwear; hats and gloves; household items such as blankets, towels, sheets and dishes; laundry soap; phone cards; and personal care items. Gift cards are also welcome.

The Homeless Youth Holiday Wish List is operated by the Drew Hildebrand Teen Benefit Fund. Drew, a “turnaround teen,” died as a result of teen violence at the age of 16 in 2008.