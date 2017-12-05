CBC experiments with viewer habits in new app

Those past experiences give the broadcaster an advantage as it pushes forward with viewership experiments, said Kaan Yigit, a technology analyst at Solutions Research Group. He suggested the CBC has plentiful resources versus its broadcast competitors, helped by annual funding contributions from the federal government, and owns rights to a notable chunk of its programming.

"That does help in terms of being able to commit to the scale of this kind of operation," he said.

CBC News Network has already been offered as a standalone streaming service for years for $6.95 a month.

Kanee said the CBC carefully considered the pricing of its new premium app by comparing against other streaming services such as Sportsnet Now ($24.99 a month), Netflix ($8.99 and up) and CraveTV ($7.99).

He said the revamped CBC app is part of the broadcaster's ongoing efforts to meet the requirements of its government-instituted mandate under the Broadcasting Act. The CBC is required to make its programming accessible throughout the country by the most appropriate and efficient means available.

The CBC has also taken its marquee news program "The National" online and streams it live, for free, across a number of platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

Brahm Eiley, president of Convergence Research Group, suggested the CBC's new premium app will be especially attractive to the more than four million Canadian households that don't have a traditional cable or satellite package.

"There's huge space for these types of products," Eiley said.

"In the long run it's the right move. This is where things are going."

By David Friend, The Canadian Press