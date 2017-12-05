Selena Gomez makes Instagram private

Selena Gomez has made her Instagram account private.

The 25-year-old singer has shocked fans this week as she's made the move to close her profile on the photo sharing app to everyone who isn't already following her account.

Selena - who is believed to have rekindled her relationship with her on/off boyfriend Justin Bieber - gave her followers no reason for her decision to stop new fans from following her account, but the move is undoubtedly strange as the 'Fetish' singer is currently the most followed person on the image sharing site.

Those who are not yet following the star will have to request permission to follow her account, which Selena herself will have to approve before they are able to see her posts.

The move comes just one week after the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker was named as the most followed person on Instagram for the second year running, with more than 130 million accounts showing an interest in what the blonde beauty has to say.

It was also recently announced that Selena holds five of the 10 most liked photos on the site for 2017, including her announcement that she had undergone a kidney transplant, and a snap of her with her now ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

In 2016, Selena was crowned the most followed person on the site for the first time, after she garnered a whopping 103 million followers, and occupied eight of the top 10 most liked photo spots, including the number one position, which was a photo of the star drinking from a bottle of Coca-Cola with the lyrics to her song 'Me & The Rhythm' written on it as part of an advertising campaign.

These images will still be accessible to the 130 million people who follow the star, but any new fans will have to wait until she either accepts their follow requests, or makes her account visible to all once again.