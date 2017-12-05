AJ McLean defends Nick Carter

AJ McLean "totally supports" his band mate Nick Carter after he was accused of sexual assault.

The 37-year-old singer has been accused of sexual assault by 33-year-old Melissa Schuman - who last month claimed that the musician had forced her into having sex with him at his home in 2002 - but his Backstreet Boys band mate AJ has branded the claims as "bogus" because he thinks Nick is a "gentleman".

Asked about the accusations against Nick, AJ said: "I totally support my brother, man. He is a gentleman and a scholar, and a father and a dear friend. I completely support him, you know? That's it, that's all I can say. I think it's all bogus."

AJ, 39, insists he supports the multiple women who have come forward to accuse high profile stars including Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, but believes Nick - who has 19-month-old son Odin with his wife Lauren Kitt - is "innocent".

He added: "I want to let everyone know that I do also support the #MeToo movement, all these different things that have been popping up lately. I don't want anyone to discredit any victims, anyone that's been through such horrible situations in their life, but I support my brother. I think he is innocent, and I love him."

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmaker is shocked at the claims that "keep popping up" involving various stars, and has praised the "strength" of those who come forward to speak out about their experiences.

But AJ insists his band mate is "not that kind of person".

Speaking to TMZ.com, he said: "Things just keep popping up. I turn on my twitter first thing in the morning when I'm having a cup of coffee and there's something new. It's like every day now. Good for those that are having the strength to step up, but again, bottom line, I support my brother. He is an absolute gentleman, and it is not in his nature. He is not that kind of person. And I've known him since he was 12 years old."

Melissa previously took to her personal blog to allege that Nick performed oral sex on her without her consent and then made her perform a reciprocal act on him before taking her to his bedroom and having sex with her without her consent.

Shortly after her blog post was published, the 'Larger Than Life' singer issued a statement in which he vehemently denied the allegations, and insisted anything that happened between them which was sexual was consensual.