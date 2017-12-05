Farrah Abraham joins Bumble

Farrah Abraham has joined dating app Bumble so she can meet "open minded people".

The 26-year-old reality star has revealed she's created an account on the dating site although she has "no time for dating right now", as she wants to be able to connect with "smart and intelligent" people who share the same interests as her.

Farrah has clarified that although she does have an account on Bumble, she's actually using the BumbleBizz function - which is a networking tool designed to help people make professional connections - rather than the traditional dating function.

Speaking to Radar Online, Farrah said: "I joined Bumble Business, but I see they have Bumble BFF and Bumble Dating. I've only so far enjoyed the business events in Austin with other company owners and entrepreneur creative events. I have no time for dating right now."

Her account on the site states the 'Teen Mom OG' star would "love to connect" with like minded people who are "creative".

Farrah's profile reads: "International Celebrity, Teen Mom on MTV, Business Mogul, New York Times Best Selling Author, Advocate for safe contraception, Owner / Founder Furnished by Farrah, Froco, Sophia Laurent . Love to connect with smart, intelligent , creative , and open minded ppl (sic)"

The move to use a dating app comes as Farrah - who has eight-year-old daughter Sophia - is also seeking love on MTV dating show 'Single AF', where she hopes to find herself an Australian hunk.

When asked in June if she was looking for "hot Australian men" such as native hunks Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth, she agreed and stated: "Some good looking ones! With heads on their shoulders. We're having a party, tonight, in Sydney, so reach out to the 'Single AF' team and they will be giving you the VIP invite. I love Australia!"