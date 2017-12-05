Chris Pratt: My son loves Bryce Dallas Howard's daughter

Chris Pratt's son is "in love" with Bryce Dallas Howard's daughter.

The 'Jurassic World' actor has revealed his five-year-old son Jack - whom he shares with his estranged wife Anna Faris - has struck up a friendship with Bryce's daughter Beatrice Jean, also five, and puts on a "dreamy voice" whenever he speaks about her.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' alongside Bryce - whom he stars with in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' - the 38-year-old actor said: "Jack's in love. I asked him the other day, 'If you could have pizza with any one of your friends, who would it be?' And he was like, [dreamy voice], 'Beatrice'. I had to text [Bryce] and tell her."

Bryce - who also has 10-year-old son Theodore with her husband Seth Gabel added the two tots have an "incredible friendship", and hopes they'll remain close "for their whole life".

The 36-year-old actress said: "They really have an incredible friendship. It's awesome. For me, with my childhood - getting to be raised on sets with all the kids who were kids of people working on the movies - it's fulfilling the dream of my own childhood in a way, knowing that they're getting to experience this. And they'll be friends for their whole life."

Despite getting to hang out with his close friend whilst visiting his dad on set of the blockbuster movie, Chris doesn't believe Jack "cares" that his parents are Hollywood superstars.

He said: "I don't know how Beatrice feels, but Jack doesn't really care that I'm an actor. But when I brought him on set and he was able to climb on top of an animatronic T. rex, he was like, 'Okay, Dad ... I'll give in. This is pretty cool.'"

But Bryce insists it's a different story with Beatrice, who sleeps with toy figures of the dinosaurs in the movie.

She added: "[Beatrice] sleeps with little toy versions of the Indominus Rex - like hard toy versions of the Indominus Rex, from 'Jurassic World'. It's dangerous, you know? But she sleeps with them, so she's a fan."