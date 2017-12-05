Ontario poet laureate bill honours Gord Downie

TORONTO — An NDP member of the Ontario legislature wants to enshrine the name of late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie in a law creating the province's first poet laureate.

Percy Hatfield's Poet Laureate of Ontario Act (In Memory of Gord Downie) was introduced Tuesday in the legislature.

Hatfield notes that Canada has a poet laureate, as do numerous cities in the province.

The poet laureate would write poetry, occasionally for use in the legislature, visit schools, present or arrange poetry readings, and assist with writing workshops or other activities.