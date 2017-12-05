Justin Bieber posts heartfelt message to dad

Justin Bieber has praised his father in a touching Instagram post.

The 23-year-old musician took to the photo sharing app on Tuesday (05.12.17) to post a heartfelt message to his father Jeremy, 42, as he said he would love him "forever and always".

The message read: "I love continuing to get to know my father I love working through hard things to get to the good things.. relationships are worth fighting for especially with family!! Love you forever and always daddy! (sic)"

It comes after the 'Sorry' hitmaker previously admitted to having ups and downs in his relationship with his dad, after Jeremy - who was just 18 when he became a father to Justin - left "for like a year" when the singer was four.

Justin claimed in a 2015 interview that his dad was "not in a place where he could raise a kid", but has made up for it since coming back into his life a year after walking out.

He said: "I remember my mom said, 'If you're going to be here, you have to be here.' There's a misconception that he's this deadbeat dad, but he has been in my life since. I was with him on weekends and Wednesdays."

Whilst things may be going from strength to strength in Justin's family life, it was recently reported that his girlfriend and fellow musician Selena Gomez - whom he recently rekindled his romance with after enjoying a five-year on/off romance from 2010 to 2015 - was having a hard time convincing her family that their reunion is a good thing.

Selena - who ended her relationship with The Weeknd before reconnecting with Justin - was reportedly considering bringing the 'Love Yourself' singer home to Texas for Thanksgiving last month, but the pair decided it was best for them to spend the holiday season with their own families.

A source said: "They both spent Thanksgiving with their families. Justin went to Canada and Selena was in Texas. They are still doing really well together, but they agreed it was best for them to be with their families for the holiday.

"Selena felt it was too soon for Justin to come to Texas with her. Her family is still getting comfortable with the idea of them back together."