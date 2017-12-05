Naya Rivera refiles for divorce

Naya Rivera has refiled for divorce from Ryan Dorsey - two months after she withdrew her previous papers.

The former 'Glee' star was arrested for misdemeanour domestic battery last week after she allegedly struck the 'Blood' actor over the head and in the mouth during a walk with their two-year-old son Josey in West Virginia.

And now, court papers obtained by TMZ.com state that Naya, 30, has made the move to submit legal documents to restart the termination of their marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences".

It comes just two months after Naya called off their divorce proceedings when the pair - who wed in 2014 - reconciled following their split in November 2016.

According to the newly filed papers, Naya is seeking joint custody of Josey, and also wants the court to block either of them from getting spousal support.

Meanwhile, Ryan recently posted a statement about the alleged domestic battery incident on his social media accounts, where he asked for "positivity and love" during this "difficult time".

He wrote: "This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn't some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially the media please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love. Thanks."

Neither Ryan or Naya have commented on the new divorce filing as of the time of writing, but after papers were filed in 2016, they released a joint statement in which they said they would continue to be "great co-parenting partners" for their son.

The statement read: "After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time."