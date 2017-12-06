Kim Kardashian West's children's line was a 'homage'

Kim Kardashian West's children's line was intended to be a "homage".

The 37-year-old reality TV star - who has two-year-old son Saint and four-year-old daughter North with her husband Kanye West - has recently been accusing of stealing design ideas from the likes of Rei Kawakubo and Demna Gvasalia for her own children's line, Kids Supply - but a representative for Kim has insisted that is not the case.

The rep explained: "The idea behind Kids Supply is to give people the opportunity to purchase things that would never be available for children otherwise.

"We decided to release the Demna dress after making one on our own for North because it got such a great reaction and an overflow of people wanting it for their own children."

Another item from Kim's collection has drawn inspiration from designer Rei Kawakubo.

It has been confirmed too, that all of the proceeds from both pieces will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

The rep told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "The Rei Jacket was a mixture of some our favorite souvenir jacket art.

"We have been collecting for years and have archive of them. We named it the Rei Jacket out of the utmost respect for her."

In recent years, Kim has emerged as a global fashion icon, but the American star has also confessed to having some notable style regrets.

In particular, Kim cited "anywhere from 2007 to 2011, 2012" as being her worst years for fashion.