Gwyneth Paltrow claims Weinstein used her name to lure women

Gwyneth Paltrow claims Harvey Weinstein lied about having sex with her to lure other women.

The 'Iron Man' actress has slammed the disgraced producer - who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women - for using false claims as an "assault weapon" after hearing he tried to coerce aspiring starlets into sleeping with him by repeatedly boasting they had been intimate.

Gwyneth told the New York Times newspaper: "He's not the first person to lie about sleeping with someone, but he used the lie as an assault weapon."

The 45-year-old actress has been connecting with some of the women who claimed Weinstein had used her name in their encounters in a number of "devastating" phone calls.

The movie mogul allegedly told one young actress in 2000 that complying with him was the "best thing you can do for your career now", mentioning Gwyneth and others as examples of his influence, while another woman told the publication she remembered a photo of the Oscar-winning star being displayed prominently in the room where Weinstein allegedly assaulted her in 2004.

The 'Seven' star - who is believed to be engaged to partner Brad Falchuk and has two children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, with ex-husband Chris Martin - was the subject of unwanted attention from Weinstein over 20 years ago, an incident she reported to her agent, C.A.A.'s Rick Kurtzman.

According to Gwyneth, Rick "looked incredulous" and expressed revulsion but didn't suggest bringing it to the attention of senior staff at the agency.

C.A.A. have now apologised to any clients the agency have "let down".

In response to the article, they told The Wrap in a statement: "We apologize to any person the agency let down for not meeting the high expectations we place on ourselves, as individuals and as a company. We unequivocally support those who have spoken out publicly.

"Out of respect for our clients, we will maintain the confidence of anything said in private conversations.