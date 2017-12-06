Dwayne Johnson to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 45-year-old actor has made the transition from the world of professional wrestling to becoming one of the most bankable performers in the movie business, and his recent achievements are to be recognised with a coveted star on Hollywood Boulevard.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in an announcement posted by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce: "Not only does Dwayne have a great personality and talent, but he also does a great amount of philanthropic work, which is part of the criteria for earning an immortal spot on the Walk of Fame."

Ana is also confident that his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will prove to be popular with moviegoers.

She said: "Everyone loves Dwayne Johnson! We predict that his star will be a very popular one to visit on our famous walk."

The 'Baywatch' actor is to attend an unveiling ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard next Wednesday (12.13.17).

News of Dwayne's honour comes shortly after the wrestler-turned-actor recalled the time in his life when he "couldn't afford" a Thanksgiving dinner.

During this year's annual holiday, Dwayne took a moment to reflect on when he was unable to put food on the table.

The muscular hunk wrote alongside a picture of his family on Instagram: "As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in '87 when we couldn't even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat. We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it. And here we are today. One big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana. #sib (sic)."