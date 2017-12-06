Serena Williams cited for speeding near her home

Serena Williams has reportedly been cited for speeding near her home.

The 36-year-old tennis star - who recently returned home following her honeymoon in the Bahamas with husband Alexis Ohanian - was pulled over by the police on Saturday (12.02.17) for driving at 86 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone.

As a result, Serena was cited for the unlawful speed, and ordered to pay a $281 fine.

The Grand Slam-winning ace was the lone occupant of her 2016 Mini Cooper, meaning she was not travelling with her three-month-old daughter Alexis at the time, according to TheBlast.com.

The citation came shortly after Serena and her husband enjoyed a nine-day, Booking.com-sponsored honeymoon on a private island in the Caribbean.

The loved-up duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, which took place in New Orleans on November 16, before they were quickly whisked off to the island of Kamalame Cay, where it's believed that one of the top villas costs as much as $35,000 per week.

Their secluded property, which is situated on a 96-acre site close to one of the world's largest barrier reefs in Andros, featured 20-foot high ceilings and a 1,500 square foot beachfront terrace that looks out onto the Atlantic Ocean.

During their romantic getaway, Serena took to social media give fans a behind-the-scenes look into her holiday.

Alongside an Instagram video of the villa, which later pans to Serena on the balcony, she wrote: "A week in paradise. Thanks @bookingcom for helping us find the perfect honeymoon villa. #BookingYeah. (sic)"

Meanwhile, despite only giving birth in September, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has predicted Serena will resume her tennis career in Melbourne in January.