Johnny Hallyday dead at 74

Johnny lived in London during part of his youth and developed friendships with stars including Sir Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart over the years.

He once said: "I was very good friends with Jimi Hendrix, I knew Mick Jagger, John Lennon. Rod Stewart is a friend. We'd all record in the different studios and meet for tea."

He sold more than 100 million albums during his 50-year career and was married five times, including twice to the same woman.

Johnny and Bulgarian-French singer Sylvie Vartan were considered a "golden couple" during their 15-year marriage from 1965 to 1980 but afterwards he tied the knot to Elisabeth Etienne in 1981.

However, that was short lived and they split after just two months and two days.

He married his third wife Adeline Blondieau in 1990 for two years but they divorced in 1992, and the 'L'Envie' hitmaker re-married her in 1995 but split again.

Johnny went on to tie the knot with Laeticia in 1996 and was married to her until his death this week.

The couple adopted daughters, Jade, 13, and nine-year-old Joy, from Vietnam, and he had two other children, Dave, 51, a singer from his marriage to Sylvie, and Laura Smet, 34, whom he had with his ex, French actress Nathalie Baye.

Lenny Kravitz also paid tribute to the late star.

He tweeted: "Farewell Dear @JohnnySjh. Your friendship, sweetness and support are imprinted in my heart. It is an honor to have known you and to have spent time with you and your beautiful family. Your soul is pure Rock and Roll. Repose en paix. (sic)"