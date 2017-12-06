RBC Taylor Prize long list revealed

TORONTO — Non-fiction books about enduring love, solitude in the digital era, and life as an ER doctor are among the titles on the RBC Taylor Prize long list.

Contenders for the $30,000 award include James Maskalyk's "Life on the Ground Floor: Letters From the Edge of Emergency Medicine" (Doubleday Canada), which recently won the $60,000 Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction.

Also on the list is Mandy Len Catron's "How to Fall in Love with Anyone" (Simon & Schuster), and Michael Harris's "Solitude: A Singular Life in a Crowded World" (Doubleday Canada).

A short list will be revealed Jan. 10, 2018, while the winner will be announced on Feb. 26, 2018. Authors of the other shortlisted titles get $5,000 each.