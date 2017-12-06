Fergie wasn't prepared for shock split with Josh Duhamel

Fergie couldn't have predicted her shock split from Josh Duhamel.

The 42-year-old singer and the 'Transformers: The Last Knight' actor, 45 - who have four-year-old son Axl together - called time on their eight-year marriage earlier this year and, although she was devastated by the separation, she's learnt to trust the universe because life can be taken in a completely different direction at any time.

Speaking to 'Extra' she said: "It feels great!

"You never know what the universe is going to throw at you... I have learned that a lot these past couple of years -- life takes you in different directions."

The brunette beauty was recording her new album 'Double Dutchess', which she released two months ago, in the middle of splitting from her husband and she used the heartache and pain she was going through to help write some of the tracks.

She explained: "There are some very extreme differences on the album. Silly songs that are just ridiculous... to completely serious soul-baring lyrics and feelings that I've had and just written in my journals, and was able to express as therapy, basically, with the music -- I don't know how to do it any other way."

The split meant Fergie had to push back the release date of her album, which marked her return as a solo artist, because she was trying to deal with her emotions, but it was made harder by the fact she couldn't tell anyone what was happening.

She said recently: "You're a human being, we're not robots.

"Emotions are going to come to the surface. I couldn't tell everybody, 'Oh hey, guess what, the album's taking so long because I'm going through some stuff right now'.

"Some days are better than others and we're both working really hard right now on our careers. We're both full-time and very ultra-loving parents. We're really trying our best to make sure Axl feels filled with love and that we are his parents."