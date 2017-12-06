Hamilton Public Library provides Hot Reads for 2017

9. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? by Bill Martin

10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

For Kids:

Hot Titles

1. A Loud Winter’s Nap by Katy Hudson

2. Here We Are by Oliver Jeffers

3. Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie

4. We’re All Wonders by R.J. Palacio

5. After the Fall by Dan Santat

6. Malala’s Magic Pencil by Malala Yousafzai

7. Uni the Unicorn by Amy Krouse Rosenthal

8. Through Your Eyes by Ainsley Earhardt

9. Red and Lulu by Matt Tavares

10. River Rose and the Magical Christmas by Kelly Clarkson

For Tweens:

Hot Titles

1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

2. Wonder by R.J. Palacio

3. The Magic Misfits by Neil Patrick Harris

4. The Ship of the Dead by Rick Riordan

5. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by J.K. Rowling

6. Tales from a Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

7. Wishtree by Katherine Applegate

8. Laugh Out Loud by James Patterson

9. Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey

10. The Caldera by John Flanagan

For Teens:

Hot Titles

1. Turtles All the Way Down by John Green

2. One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

3. The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

4. Renegades by Melissa Meyer

5. La Belle Sauvage by Philip Pullman

6. Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon

7. Dark Breaks the Dawn by Sara B. Larson

8. Far From the Tree by Robin Benway

9. Warcross by Marie Lu

10. Tower of Dawn by Sarah J. Maas

For Adults:

Fiction

1. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

2. Origin by Dan Brown

3. Artemis by Andy Weir

4. Darker by E.L. James

5. The People vs. Alex Cross by James Patterson

6. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

7. Uncommon Type by Tom Hanks

8. A Column of Fire by Ken Follett

9. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate

10. Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders

Non-Fiction

1. Capital Gaines by Chip Gaines

2. Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson

3. The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

4. The Wisdom of Sundays by Oprah Winfrey

5. The Pioneer Woman Cooks by Ree Drummond

6. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson

7. What Happened by Hillary Rodham Clinton

8. Principles by Ray Dalio

9. Atlas Obscura by Joshua Foer

10. Tribe of Mentors by Timothy Ferriss

— This list has been compiled by the Hamilton Public Library. All titles are available through the library.



