Franken's support fades as female Democrats seek resignation

But the tide quickly turned against Franken Wednesday morning. Fellow Democrats had previously been cautious and respected Franken's right to co-operate with an ethics probe. But the steady stream of allegations has female Democrats fed up.

The pressure built on Franken a day after former Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., resigned after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

And in Alabama, women have accused Roy Moore, the GOP nominee in a special election for the Senate, of sexual misconduct with them when they were teens, including one who said she was 14 when he molested her. Nonetheless, President Donald Trump — who survived explosive allegations himself of sexual assault during last year's campaign — has endorsed Moore.

There are a total of 16 Democratic women in the Senate. Among the others that have not yet commented are Franken's fellow Minnesotan, Amy Klobuchar. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is unlikely to call for Franken to resign at this time because she is on the ethics committee, which is investigating him.

A spokesman for Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had no immediate comment.

Joining the female Democratic senators were Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, joined them as well.

"I have listened to them. I have listened to my female colleagues, to women I work with and women in my life," said Brown. "And I agree the time has come for Senator Franken to step aside."

Franken already faced a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into previous claims by several other women that he groped them or sought to forcibly kiss them.

"This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous," Franken said. "I look forward to fully co-operating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation."

The allegations against Franken began in mid-November when Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour.

Several other allegations have followed, including a woman who says that Franken put his hand on her buttocks during a picture pose at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. Two women, who asked to remain anonymous, have told the Huffington Post that Franken squeezed their buttocks at political events during his first campaign for the Senate in 2008. A fourth woman, an Army veteran, alleged Franken cupped her breast during a photo op on a USO tour in 2003.

Franken has apologized for his behaviour but he has disputed some of the allegations.

By Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press