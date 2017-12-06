John Mayer 'in good spirits' after hospitalisation

John Mayer is "in good spirits" following his emergency appendectomy.

The 40-year-old musician was rushed to a hospital in New Orleans on Tuesday (05.12.17) morning for the emergency operation to remove his appendix as a result of him suffering from acute appendicitis, which is an inflammation of the tube, caused by a blockage in its hollow portion.

John had been due to perform with Dead & Company at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans later the same day, but the concert was postponed due to his condition.

Now, the band - comprised of Grateful Dead founders Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, along with Mickey Hart, who joined the band two years after its formation in 1967 - have announced that John is on the mend following his operation, but they have now been forced to postpone further dates this week whilst he recovers.

In a statement, they said: "John Mayer is recovering from the emergency appendectomy he underwent yesterday and is in good spirits. The Dead & Company concerts scheduled for Dec. 7 in Orlando, Florida and Dec. 8 in Sunrise, Florida, in addition to the Dec. 5 show in New Orleans, are postponed. All tickets for these shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on the rescheduled concerts will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase. (sic)"

It comes after the rockers released a similar statement on Tuesday confirming the 'Gravity' singer's condition.

They said at the time: "Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed. All tickets for the Dec. 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase. (sic)"