Serena Williams emotional over daughter

Serena Williams gets "emotional" whenever she thinks about her daughter outgrowing the need for breastfeeding.

The 36-year-old tennis superstar welcomed her daughter Alexis Olympia - whom she has with her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian - into the world three months ago, and she is having a hard time letting the tot grow up.

Posting a picture of her daughter on Twitter on Wednesday (06.12.17), Serena said: "Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed? Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop? (sic)"

Her 10 million followers were quick to respond with their opinions on the matter, with many telling her to "trust her instinct", as she would "know" when the time is right.

Broadway star Audra McDonald was amongst those who offered her insight, adding that her tot is "beautiful".

Audra wrote: "I nursed my older daughter until she was almost 2. Still going with my 1 year old right now. You'll know when it's time to stop. Enjoy! She is beautiful! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Serena recently shared her hopes and wishes for her little girl in an open letter to her mother Oracene as she thanked the 65-year-old tennis coach for always being there.

She wrote: "Dear Mom, You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day ...

"I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong. It has been said that that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports - that I belong in Men's - because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it) ...

"I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don't all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud! (sic)"