Jennifer Lawrence uses platform for good

Jennifer Lawrence believes she doesn't "deserve" her platform if she doesn't use it to speak out on social issues.

The 27-year-old actress has admitted it can be difficult to face the "criticism" which comes with fighting for social justice, but insists it's worth it because she believes that's why she has been given the platform to do so.

She said: "It's not easy to speak out. It's not easy to face criticism on a global scale. But the fact is I have been given a platform, and if I don't use it, then I don't deserve it."

The 'Joy' star made her comments as she was presented with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Women in Entertainment Power 100 breakfast in Los Angeles on Wednesday (06.12.17), where she gave a passionate speech about embracing strong female voices.

Jennifer praised the women who have had the strength to come forward and accuse Hollywood stars - including Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, and Louis C.K. - of sexual misconduct, and urged others to continue being "outspoken".

She said: "This last year has been a trying and challenging time in our world and our industry specifically. Every day, we wake up to a myriad of headlines that deeply impact us, from around the globe.

"These women have shown what's possible when we embrace our platforms and use our voices to inspire and ignite the hearts of humanity. Their stories are powerful, pivotal and echo far beyond the retweets or headlines we wake up to. Let's be outspoken. Let's be resilient. Let's make sure the young women who are receiving $1 million in scholarships through the remarkable Women in Entertainment Mentorship grow in an industry where outspoken women matter, where outspoken women lead, where all of our voices, ideas and the strength of our artistic community creates change in and out of the cinema. By doing so, we give back and give forward in the ways that matter most."

The 'Mother!' actress is the youngest star to receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, as she joins fellow recipients Barbra Streisand, Shonda Rhimes, Oprah Winfrey, Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren, Halle Berry, Jodie Foster, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters and Tina Fey.