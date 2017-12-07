Lindsay Lohan: I couldn't be in a relationship with anyone at the moment

Lindsay Lohan doesn't believe "anyone" could be in a relationship with her at the moment.

The 'Mean Girls' star - who was recently linked to bodybuilder Je-yong Ha - has revealed she is currently single and she doesn't see that changing in the immediate future because of her nomadic lifestyle.

Lindsay - who has lived in New York, London and Dubai over recent years - explained: "I'm not in any relationship. I don't think anyone could be in a relationship with me because I'm never there all the time."

Lindsay, 31, admitted she wants to have a family of her own one day, but she is now "focusing on what I really feel I want to do right now and I think is important to me".

The actress is currently looking forward to spending the rest of the Christmas season with her family in the US.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's Christmas, it's the holiday season.

"I like the crisp, cold weather, running around with my sister and my brother and seeing my mom and dad and family. It's a family-oriented season and it's beautiful."

Meanwhile, Lindsay admitted earlier this year that turning 30 brought about a change in her approach to life.

The Hollywood star - who has previously battled drug and alcohol addictions - said the landmark moment in her life helped her to realise the importance of giving back to other people who are less fortunate than herself.

She shared: "There comes a time in one's life where you stop and reflect on all of the experiences you have had, for me it happened when I turned 30 and realised there is more in giving back in life.